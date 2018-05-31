War vets, Christians in peace march ahead of elections

WAR veterans, Christians from various denominations and civic groups in Harare are today expected to jointly participate in a peace-promoting march ahead of general elections slated for July 30.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Zimbabwe Devine Destiny leader, Ancelimo Magaya, who is one of the organisers of the initiative, said the march, dubbed Walk Your Talk, was meant to encourage politicians to campaign peacefully and be tolerant to divergent views.

“What continues to dishearten and shock us as the church, civic groups and citizens is the lack of decisive action against reckless political party members by their superiors,” he said in apparent to some top Zanu PF officials, who recently declared that they would not recognise a victory by an opposition presidential candidate.

“Absence of such action drives the sad message that the superiors of these parties agree with the statements and actions by their juniors, and probably benefit from those actions.”

Magaya took a swipe at MDC-T supporters who jeered Thokozani Khupe and called her names recently in Harare.

“The MDC appears to be developing an appetite for intra-party violence as shown by isolated skirmishes. Recent court booing and jeering with expletives and jibes hurled at Thokozani Khupe at the courts are a clearest indication that the opposition is failing to resolve its political differences, amicably.

“As the nation watches in shock, we wish to send a very strong message to all political parties that the church will not just condemn such evils, but will take a very biblical and principled stance in that we will continue to mobilise citizens to use their vote to block candidates and parties that condone violence,” he said.

Representatives of the War Veterans Peace Initiative Forum (WVPIF) also weighed in, urging all political parties to desist from violent activities during and after the polls.

“We call upon all political parties not to use hate slogans, hate speeches and any other derogatory language, which might instigate violence. As war veterans of the liberation of Zimbabwe, we feel compelled to be part of Zimbabwe‘s healing process.

“There are many heinous political crimes attributed to war veterans, and as a symbol of humility, we feel we should take part in peace building, complementing the already existing efforts by other peace loving organisations,” WVPIF said in a statement.