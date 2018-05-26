Vic Falls gets fire tender

VICTORIA Falls Municipality has received a 9 000-litre fire tender jointly sourced by local confectioners Peter Lobel of Lobels bread and Bakers Inn to help fight fire outbreaks.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

The donation was paraded before residents at Chinotimba Stadium.

Victoria Falls municipality is one of the local authorities to benefit from the nationwide “Mudzimi Wemoto” Campaign, spearheaded by businessman, Peter Lobel, and Bakers Inn.

Town clerk Ronnie Dube said the donation was a major boost to the civil protection unit, whose fleet was ageing.

The town’s mayor, Sifiso Mpofu said they welcomed the gesture as the local authority has prioritised securing an ambulance and fire command vehicle in order to enhance efficiency.

“We are grateful to Mr Lobel and Bakers Inn for the gesture which will certainly go a long way in enhancing service delivery and strengthening the civil protection unit,” he said.

“Our town has been going through a lot of challenges in fire and other accidental outbreaks and this machine will capacitate the local authorities’ civil protection preparedness.”

Lobel said he was committing to expanding the Mudzimi Wemoto initiative with nine trucks set to be donated to Harare City Council in the next few weeks.

According to the council, in 2017 19 property fire cases were reported, while veld fire cases stood at 86.

On Friday, Victoria Falls hospital also received $15 000 to help revamp the hospital in terms of medication and equipment.

The money came after the auctioning of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s necktie in March during the chief executives officers round table meeting in the resort town.