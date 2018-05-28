Tuku distances self from appointment

MUSIC superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has distanced himself from claims that he was appointed as welfare officer for the Zimbabwe Hupenyu Hunokosha Artistes/Sportsmen Road Awareness Union (ZIMHHASRAU).

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

The organisation was founded recently by musician Matia Kush to address the wellbeing of artistes, sportspersons, their supporters and families.

Mtukudzi’s spokesperson, Walter Wanyanya, told NewsDay Life & Style that Tuku never held a meeting with Kush.

“There was no such appointment made and there is no organisation which approached us with that issue. On a daily basis, people just come with issues. But unless something is written down, we cannot consider it seriously,” Wanyanya said.

“Tuku will only be willing to join the organisation if he gets to understand it, his role and signs an agreement with its president.”

Meanwhile, former Caps United captain, Hardlife Zvirekwi, who was appointed vice-president of the organisation said although he was aware of his appointment, he did not know much about the organisation and was not ready to commit himself.

“I can’t be a vice-president for an organisation which I don’t know what it stands for and my responsibilities. He (Kush) merely told me about the organisation, but I don’t know where it’s coming from and going,” he said.

Kush embarked on a solo anti-road deaths campaign last Thursday at the intersection of George Silundika Avenue and First Street in Harare.

Kush said he decided to hold the campaign solo after the failure of its long-waited launch on April 17 due to financial bottlenecks.

“All the people I engaged had no cash to come here, so I just said let me carry on… Lack of funds is, therefore, the greatest challenge,” he said.

“I enlightened my colleagues about it (the vision) and notified them about their respective appointments. They now know everything but to get the ball rolling there is need for cash.”