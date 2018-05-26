Tsvangirai, Mujuru to receive freedom of the city honour

THE late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been shortlisted to posthumously receive Harare City Council’s freedom of the city status.

By XOLISANI NCUBE

Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni confirmed the development early this week, saying other prominent personalities shortlisted for the civic honour include music icons Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the late army general Solomon Mujuru.

“As the great Mahatma Gandhi said, The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others’. A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle,” Manyenyeni said at a function to honour philanthropist Peter Lobel for sourcing fire-fighting tenders to several local authorities, including Harare City Council.

He said the council was still identifying other outstanding personalities from various sectors including football, politics and religion.

Lobel was given the civic honour, a recognition which gives him the privilege not to pay rates at one of his properties, a free parking disc in the city as well as invitation to council functions.