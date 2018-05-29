Tsenengamu accepts defeat, urges losers to move on

ZANU PF youth league national political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said despite the chaos experienced during the primary elections, he has accepted defeat and urged losing candidates to bury the hatchet and move on.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Addressing thousands of party supporters at Dendenyore Business Centre in Wedza on Saturday at the unveiling of party candidate Tinodaishe Machakaire’s campaign, Tsenengamu urged party members to accept the election outcome to avoid a protest vote – Bhora Musango.

He gave his own account of election defeat and said he was at peace with the winning candidate.

“We are against those who are still angry over the primary elections. I will give you my own experience. I contested for the Mt Darwin seat, we were 19 candidates. The election was chaotic, cell registers were tampered with, some ran away with ballot boxes, while others voted during the night. However, as a loyal party member, I am in support of the winner.

“The party is more important than getting a position. I went to Mt Darwin South as national political commissar and took the winner Stephen Kabozo and introduced him to the people. Despite the chaos, I accepted the outcome and I expect those still bitter to do the same,” he said.

Tsenengamu, who was standing in for political commissar Engelbert Rugeje warned party members to be alert of National Patriotic Front (NPF) who were moving around telling people that they were the real Zanu PF.

“You will see those who we were working together with in Zanu PF coming to you saying NPF is the real Zanu PF. That is not true, be alert. A bee and a fly look alike. A fly cannot sting because it has no reason to, but a bee can do so because of honey. If you follow a bee, it will take you to a beehive, but if you follow a fly it will lead you to where we all know,” he said.

Machakaire who defeated former Transport and Infrastructure Development deputy minister Michael Madanha has kickstarted massive campaigns ahead of the elections.

Addressing party supporters on Saturday, Machakaire said he would ensure that there was no protest vote in Wedza South Constituency.

“We are not worried by the so-called Bhora Musango because we have tough defenders on the pitch. It is time for us to get united and work for the development of our constituency,” he said.