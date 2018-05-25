Trial date set for Godfather Templeman

June 20 has been set as the trial date for music promoter and wheel spinner, Simbarashe “Godfatha Templeman” Maphosa, who is facing allegations of kidnapping a teenage girl.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Maphosa (40), who is out of custody after he was granted bail by the High Court appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

The court heard that DJ Templeman — who co-hosts the Dancehall Remedy show on Star FM on Thursdays — held the teenager in bondage for three days without the knowledge of her parents.

The State alleges that between March 29 and 31 this year in Beitbridge, DJ Templeman unlawfully detained the teenager and deprived her freedom.

It is alleged that Maphosa took the complainant to Beitbridge without the knowledge of her parents and spent three days and three nights with her.

The DJ exposed the teenager to situations where she would consume drugs and liquor.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.