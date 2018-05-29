Tino’s fine fourm opens window

Warriors’ star Tino Kadewere’s fine form for Djurgården in the Swedish’s topflight league, the Allsvenskan, is set to open opportunities for him in bigger European leagues.

BY HENRY MHARA

The 22-year-old smashed four goals in his team’s 5-1 win away to Sirius, and also provided the assist for the fifth goal, to lead the league’s golden boot race with eight goals from 12 matches.

He was so brilliant in the match that at final whistle, the sports director of the club, Bosse Andersson, showed his appreciation by kissing the striker’s boots.

“It was a joy I will never forget in my entire life,” Kadewere said.

His explosive form has left his club worried that their most prized asset might not return when their league resumes in July.

As rumours about his future went into full gear following the five-star performance, he was forced yesterday to publicly make a statement assuring the team’s restless supporters that he is not leaving anytime soon.

“It’s just rumours. If something pops up, then we’ll take it from there. I’m still here and I will play as good as I can. I leave the rest to God,” Kadewere said.

Just like Nyasha Mushekwi before him, Kadewere is fast becoming the supporters’ darling, and they were singing his name at the weekend.

“We are on our way. We have Tino, we are loaded,” they sang.

The former Harare City skillful forward was initially linked with a move to German second-tier football club FC Union Berlin.

The team, according to Kadewere’s agent Blash Hosseini, recently sent scouts to watch him, including in the match against Dalkurd, where he scored the only goal of the match.

But reports from Sweden yesterday suggested that top league teams from France and Belgium had also been alerted by his form, and were keeping tabs.

Kadewere gave his side the lead in the first half, before providing an assist for the second goal, scored by Jonathan Ring.

But after the home side had pulled one back, the former Prince Edward High School star took over the show, netting three goals in a blistering seven minutes spell towards the end of the match, leaving the fans eating from his palms, and the club’s top hierarchy literally kissing his boots.

“It was absolutely amazing. I didn’t expect this. It was completely unexpected, but I have been working hard lately and its paying off,” Kadewere said.

Andersson, who facilitated Kadewere’s move, is pleased by the team’s investment.

“He is a top talent, very skillful and we are happy he is here with us. Everyone here, and not least, I am very proud that he scored four goals and if there is anybody who does four goals in a single match, I will kiss his foot again. That is a promise,” the Djurgården sports director said.

“Bosse has always been there for me and he said I’m talented from day one. Now he has been paid because he believed in me,” Kadewere said.

The lanky striker is expected in Harare today to join up with the Warriors squad, who are preparing for the Cosafa Cup tournament, which kicked off this week in Polokwane, but Zimbabwe will begin the title defence at the quarter-final stage on Sunday against group B winners.

The regional tournament provides the star with another opportunity to market himself to the world.

He will be fighting for a place in the starting line-up with Knowledge Musona, who himself recently made a big move to Belgian giant Anderlecht, and Evans Rusike of SuperSport United in South Africa.