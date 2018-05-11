Timmy in graduation exhibition

COMEDIAN Timothy Tapfumaneyi of the Timmy naBhonzo drama series is set to celebrate his attainment of a Master of Business Administration by hosting an exhibition at Old Hararians Sports Club.
BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO
Tapfumaneyi said this was a milestone achievement for him having started off as a gardener at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation with only three ‘O’ Level passes.
He said the development, hover, presented a bittersweet moment following the death of his long-time friend and partner, Lawrence “Mdhara Bhonzo” Simbarashe.
“This week, I experienced two different things, sadness and happiness. I lost my mentor Mdhara Bhonzo and the happy side is that on Saturday I will be having my graduation celebration. I have decided to celebrate the attainment of my masters degree with the Zimbabwe Open University in a very unique way, by hosting an exhibition,” he said.
Classifieds.co.zw
Tapfumaneyi said there has been a positive response from the companies he approached and 11 of them, including ZOU, will be exhibiting.
“So far we have about 11 companies including Pumpkin Hotel, Floyd-Floyd Panel Beaters.”
The comic actor first obtained three ‘O’ Levels at Glen Norah High School and got a job as a gardener at the ZBC, during which he did other subjects through correspondence until he got a full ‘O’ Level certificate with Crescent Independent College in 1989.
His promotion from a gardener to a messenger and teaboy saw him then occupying the position of programme compiler at the then Radio 3 library following an internal advertisement.
He proceeded to Harare Polytechnic were he attained a Higher National Diploma in Library And Information Science. Afterwards, he attained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies and MBA with ZOU.
mutema
Makorokoto Timmy, zvinokudzwa chose.
Taneta
Well done Timmy
Anonymous
Ndozvinoitwa izvi kwete kuzongonzwa kuti munhu anePHD zvevayevaye Masters racho tisina kurinzwa..congrats
Anonymous
Congratulations Mr Tapfumanei,mentor and colleague.I am so elated by your achievements Sir.
Dhewa
Congratulations Mr Tapfumanei,mentor and colleague.I am so elated by your achievements Sir.
g40
amhlope
Tino
Well done Mr. Timmy. i really envy your achievement.
Leah Satchell
I simply want to tell you that I am new to blogging and absolutely savored you’re blog. Probably I’m going to bookmark your site . You amazingly have incredible stories. Bless you for sharing with us your blog site.
Dirk Jirasek
You must take part in a contest for among the best blogs on the web. I will suggest this web site!
Tractor Workshop Manuals
Would you folks have the facebook enthusiast internet page? We looked for one on tweets but could not really discover one, I would like to turn into an admirer!
Strategy Consulting
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article! It’s the little changes that produce the largest changes. Thanks for sharing!
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
I truly love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own website and want to know where you got this from or just what the theme is called. Cheers.
roll up banner and post card
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you should write more about this topic, it might not be a taboo matter but generally people do not discuss these topics. To the next! Kind regards!
dankwoods
Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written much better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Fairly certain he will have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!
sell my house now phoenix
Very good post! We are linking to this great article on our website. Keep up the good writing.
old cracked journal
You’re so interesting! I do not believe I’ve read a single thing like this before. So good to find somebody with unique thoughts on this issue. Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the web, someone with some originality.
motherhood blog
I like it when folks come together and share ideas. Great blog, stick with it.
jobs LA
Can I simply say what a relief to uncover someone who really understands what they’re talking about on the net. You actually know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people need to check this out and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you are not more popular since you surely have the gift.
Racial Equity
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade content by you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now 😉
Airport Service
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
Who I was in my past lives
Do you believe in your past lives? Do you think past lives regression is real?
horse
Wonderful post! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our website. Keep up the great writing.
Dankwoods
I was pretty pleased to find this site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to see new information in your blog.
weight loss
Can I just say what a relief to find somebody that genuinely understands what they’re discussing on the net. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people really need to look at this and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you are not more popular given that you certainly have the gift.
reddit bot
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your site by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve saved it for later.
Finocchiona
Hi there, I think your blog could be having browser compatibility problems. Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from that, wonderful blog!