Takura for Harare Fashion Week

AWARD-WINNING hip-hop artiste Takura (pictured) is set to perform at the 2018 Harare Fashion Week winter show dubbed Pride scheduled for The Flame in Harare on Saturday.

by MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Takura, who recently launched his debut album, Relationship Goals, will be the star attraction as he makes his debut appearance at the recently-revived fashion show.

Other artistes lined up to share the stage with the popular rapper are Prayer Soul and Cleopatra.

“This year we have invited Takura, Prayer Soul and Cleopatra to provide the entertainment and this is the first time that we are working with these artistes as the Harare Fashion Week,” founder and show director Munyaradzi Chihungwa told NewsDay Life & Style.

“The majors for the show are in place and we are fine-tuning the minors to have everything flowing. We aim to restore a sense of national pride in locally-made clothing. We have to restore our national pride, hence our theme, Pride. The way we can restore consumer confidence in local garments is by ensuring they have pride in locally produced garments.”

The winter fashion showcase will feature some of the finest upcoming brands in the local fashion industry including Zuvva, Kuda Seven, Sanah, Designs, Chiye, Konduitt Bryan Apparels, Moi Amara, Zim Collar, Tasha & Sharmine as well as Anaita & Shaymac.

“Our line-up of designers is quite interesting. On one side we have the heavyweights like Joyce Chimanye who has been in the industry for a long time. On the other hand we have a breed of enthusiastic upcoming designers like Chiedza Ndlovu whose work is more on the edge and appealing to the younger generation.”

Harare Fashion Week was established as a platform for African fashion designers to showcase their works and creativity in accordance with international standards.