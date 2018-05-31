Takesure wants to make sure in derby

SHABANIE Mine coach, Takesure Chiragwi has pledged that his side will stop FC Platinum when the cross-town rivals clash in a Zvishavane derby on Saturday at Mandava stadium.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Chiragwi told the NewsDay Sport that their duel against FC Platinum is a fight for pride between the two sides who have contrasting fortunes.

“We are ready for this derby. You can only win derby games by having character and if your players are focused, then nothing can stop you from a straight victory.

“We play for pride. Our pride is at stake, we are playing for the bragging rights of Zvishavane and a win against FC Platinum, the champions will definitely be the sweetest,” he said.

Last season, Shabanie Mine lost 2-0 at Mandava, but Chiragwi is determined that the momentum gained from their Bulawayo Chiefs victory will not be lost.

“Last season, we lost, but I am confident that will not be the case this time around, we will collect maximum points and end their dominance.

“The league is out of reach for us at this stage, but our win over Bulawayo Chiefs last Sunday was the breakthrough and I believe it is now time to grind results and get a respectable position.

“We might not have the financial muscle as strong as than theirs, but we have character and the ability to bring down big teams and that is what matters most.”

Though their campaign had been characterised by a dip in form, Chinda boys have shown that they can be party poopers as they became the first team to salvage a point for Ngezi Platinum.

The asbestos miners also tamed Caps United and Dynamos.