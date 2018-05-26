Suspected ‘satanist’ claws baby with nails, remanded in custody

A SUSPECTED “Satanist” who allegedly clawed a baby strapped to her mother’s back with her nails resulting in the minor sustaining deep cuts all over the body, has been arrested.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Farbie Warikandwa (27) of Highfield in Harare was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Joy Chikodzore facing assault charges and was remanded in custody to May 28 for bail ruling.

The complainant is a one-year-old minor represented by her self-employed mother. It is the State’s case that on May 23 this year at Makombe Complex in Harare, the complainant was strapped to the back of her mother when Warikandwa, who was following them, pretended to be playing with the complainant. The accused went on to cut the minor on the neck and back using her nails.

The complainant’s mother allegedly realised that her son had been assaulted and went on to file a report leading to the arrest of Warikandwa.

The minor sustained deep nail wounds on her neck and back.

Dorah Moyo appeared for the State.