Soldiers ‘trade’ guns for guitars

Zimbabwe National Army Mechanised Brigade Inkomo Barracks music outfit Crocodile Sounds on Friday night traded their guns for guitars as they launched their debut nine-track album, Garwe Rauya, at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The guest of honour at the poorly-attended launch, chief-of-staff (administration) Paul Chiwa dismissed claims that the name Crocodile Sounds was associated with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also known as Ngwena.

“The name Crocodile is apolitical as it resembles the emblem of Mechanised Brigade which is the crocodile. Most of you may think that we are saying Garwe Rauya because of the political situation that is attuning in the country,” he said.

The Mechanised Brigade played a critical role in the military takeover which saw the removal of former President Robert Mugabe in November last year with armoured vehicles rolled from Inkomo to Harare CBD on the day.

Chiwa said the unveiling of the album introduced Crocodile Sounds — which also includes a number of civilians — to the world of music.

“Crocodile Sounds is the youngest in the music arena. Though it is a new kid on the block, it is pleasing to note that the band has managed to produce its first album and it is our hope that the album will open more opportunities,” he said.

The album’s executive producer, Juliet Makaza-Nzuda, saluted the army leadership for supporting such a level of interaction between civilians and members of the army through music.

“The journey was not easy, but as they say, (no pain no gain). As true soldiers, the band soldiered on, day in and day out always focused, always committed, always disciplined with eyes fixed on the ultimate prize,” she said.

Songs on the album are the title track Garwe Rauya, Nechombo, Amai, Handidi Kusara, Tamba, Iwe Nhamo, Zuva Rinonzi Nhasi, Mudiwa and Nechombo (instrumental).

The group was formed in 2015 through contributions by members of the Mechanised Brigade.