Smartphone film competition deadline extended

THE Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) and Alliance Francaise have extended the deadline for the ongoing smartphone short film competition.

The competition, which was due to end on May 27, will now end on June 10.

BY SINDISO DUBE

ZIFFT consultant, Nakai Matema, said moving the deadline will give people more time to work on their films.

“We extended the deadline in order to give people in remote parts of the country, who did not get the chance to access our social media platforms earlier enough time to work on their projects,” she said.

ZIFFT partnered Alliance Francaise and launched the competition which was scheduled to run for 45 days.

Themed Being Zimbabwean, the competition is targeting Zimbabwean youth aged between 16 and 34 and resident in the country to express themselves and contribute to the national discourse by writing and producing four-minute films using their smartphones.

Matema reiterated the importance of the theme in this competition and urged those who are yet to shoot their projects to focus more on the theme.

“We have received quite a number of submissions, but a lot of people have been missing the point of the theme. We are hoping that by postponing the due date, filmmakers will have an opportunity to get their films just right in terms of the theme,” she said.

ZIFFT and Alliance Française consider film to be a powerful medium for empowering, motivating and influencing change.

The smartphone short film competition’s key objective is to use film to engage the youth in exploring socio-economic issues that impact their lives as Zimbabweans.