Sibanda names squad for AWCON qualifier

Zimbabwe women senior team coach, Sithethelelwe Sibanda, has named 26 players to begin preparations for back-to-back Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zambia.

zifa

The first-leg will be played on Wednesday next week in Zambia and the return will be played at Rufaro Stadium on June 10.

Sibanda retained the majority of players who were part of the squad which beat Namibia in both the home and away legs in the first round.

Competition for places upfront is tighter this time, with Rutendo Makore available for selection. The Cosafa Women Championship golden boot winner has recovered from an ankle injury which kept her out of the games against Namibia.

This being the final round of qualifying matches, the winner of the two-legged tie will qualify for the finals to be played in Ghana from November 17 to December 1.

All players will converge for camp today at the Zifa Village, and training will commence on the following day.

Squad

Goalkeepers: C Dzingirai, M Mandara, , S Rauli. Defenders: N Majika, L Mutokuto, S Makoto, E Mutumbami, P Masitara, S Nyoni , N Ncube, T Mutinhiri, S Chikowore.

Midfielders: T Mandaza , E Msipa, M Nyaumwe, D Kaitano, F Muzongondi, M Chirandu, V Mharadzi, K Chiparausha. Strikers: R Makore, E Jeke, B Kabwe, S Nyama, M Mafuruse, T Tsunguro.