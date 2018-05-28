Shabanie mine three points at Maglas

Shabanie Mine ended their 12-match winless streak with a 2-1 triumph over Bulawayo Chiefs at Maglas Stadium yesterday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

SHABANIE MINE……….2

BULAWAYO CHIEFS……1

The victory saw the Zvishavane miners earning their second set of maximum points since their 1-0 win over Triangle on their season opener.

David Temwanjira and Tinashe Mupumha were on target for the Chinda Boys while Gracious Muleya scored the consolation goal for Bulawayo Chiefs.

Shabanie coach Takesure Chiragwi heaved a sigh of relief after seeing his side collect maximum points after a series of poor results.

“We won after a long time and this win gives us hope. We have been struggling to get results and have been in the deep end of the log, but after today, there is hope for improvement. It’s a long way to go and we are keeping our fingers crossed, hoping for more wins next fixtures,” he said.

His counterpart Garthly Chipuka was a disappointed man.

“We lost, but we tried our best to get a positive result. It was not our day and playing against Shabanie in their fortress is not an easy task. We will now focus on the next game and hope to collect maximum points, so that we consolidate our position,” he said.