Shabanie back Chiragwi to make sure

Shabanie Mine have said that they still have faith in coach Takesure Chiragwi despite the team going through a rough patch where they have won just two matches.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Their win over Bulawayo Chiefs at the weekend brought with it relief particularly for the coach as the team had gone for 12 matches without a win.

Prior to the Bulawayo Chiefs triumph, Chiragwi was touted as one of the prime candidates targets for the axe following a string of poor, with Tendai Chikuni tipped to take over, but the club executive have publicly backed the coach.

Club chairman Tavaziva Mhloro dismissed any links with former Tendai Chikuni, who presided over Shabanie’s promotion into the topflight in 2016.

He told the Newsday Sport that Chiragwi’s job is safe.

“We still have faith in Chiragwi and his job is safe. Now that we broke the jinx and won after 12 games, I am confident we are going to be grinding results and we will be out of the relegation matrix before mid-season break, “said Mhloro.

“We did not engage any coach to replace Chiragwi but I must admit that everyone was not happy with the way the team was playing especially after we had a promising start.

“Many were calling for Chiragwi to be fired but as a club executive we decided to be patient with our coaching department and give them a chance to prove themselves.”