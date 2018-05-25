Seed Co donates to people living with disabilities

seed Co has donated five tonnes of mealie-meal and other goods to Copota School of the Blind in Masvingo on Wednesday, as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility programme, which has seen it coming to the aid of various communities across the country.

BY TAFADZWA MUTACHA

In a speech read on his behalf, Seed Co regional managing director Denias Zaranyika (pictured) hailed Copota School of the Blind for engaging in income-generating projects and for not relying on donations.

“We also realised another need here in Masvingo province at Copota School of the Blind, where 450 students at this institution are being supported with a boarding facility. What amazes me is that you are not simply waiting on donations but have a number of money-making projects that you are doing to ensure the institution functions,” he said.

“As Seed Co we are donating five metric tonnes of mealie meal to the institution. Mealie meal is a core ingredient for our meals as Zimbabweans.”

Seed Co also donated seed for five hectares and two beasts to Pascal Dzoro who is physically challenged “but yet an esteemed hardworking Seed Co farmer” to help with his farming enterprise.

“We have then taken this upon ourselves to give Dzoro a boost by donating and assisting him with the drilling of a borehole at his homestead,” he said

The company will also donate blankets, cups and plates to Dzoro.

Zaranyika said that physical challenges was not a limiting factor in trying to sustain one’s life.

“We celebrate Pascal Dzoro because he decided to not let his physical challenges be a limiting factor. Dzoro defied and continues to defy all odds.”