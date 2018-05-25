SA guitarist to perform in Harare

SOUTH Africa’s award winning blue and rock guitarist Albert Frost is expected to perform at the Tin Roof in Harare on June 10 as part of his African Frost Tour that began in South Africa on May 17.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The tour, which is courtesy of South African live music project Concerts SA, will also see the guitarist perform in Swaziland, Maputo, Lesotho and Malawi before wrapping it up on June 16.

Frost said he was excited to perform in Africa after the continent embraced his music.

“I am so excited for this tour for a couple of reasons. It’s time for me to expand and Africa is opening up to artistes like myself, especially coming from a blues background which encapsulates a world music feel,” Frost said in a statement.

The musician promised his rock fans an unforgettable show as he is determined to take his high-energy live performances across Africa ahead of his Amsterdam and North American shows towards the end of the year.

“Expect a diverse mixture of styles delivered with acoustic and electric guitars, something you will feel because it’s real and uncompromised,” he said.

The guitarist was this year nominated at the annual kykNET-Fiëstas 2018 Awards for the Best Music Production for his two shows with Loki Rothman (The Acoustic Guitar) and Zolani Mahola (Rok en Roll).

Frost, who has been in the music industry for two decades and last year scooped the Best Rock Album award for his third solo project, The Wake Up, at the South African Music Awards (Sama).