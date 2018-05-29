RTG sues Zimpraise over $12k hotel bill

Local hospitality concern, Rainbow Tourism Group Limited (RTG), has taken Zimpraise Trust, a company that owns gospel music group, Zimpraise, to the High Court demanding settlement of a $12 000 hotel bill.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The hospitality firm issued the summons against the trust last Friday, citing Zimpraise Trust and its founder, Joseph Madziyire as respondents.

Zimpraise Trust and Madziyire are yet to respond to the litigation.

In its declaration, RTG said sometime between September 4 and 9, 2017, it entered into an agreement with Zimpraise, where the hotel was to provide hospitality services to the music group on credit.

“The plaintiff (RTG) and the defendants (Zimpraise Trust and Madziyire) entered into a credit agreement, in terms of which, the plaintiff was to provide hotel and hospitality services to the defendants, at its special and specific request on a credit basis and the defendants undertook to pay all the various amounts accrued, for services rendered,” the hospitality company said.

RTG said it was agreed they would provide hospitality and hotel services at Rainbow Towers Hotel to various Zimpraise guests, with the trust expected to pay later.

“The defendants were to make payment of the various amounts levied by the plaintiff upon the delivery of the service bill or within three months,” RTG said.

“Pursuant to the agreement, the plaintiff provided hotel hospitality services to the defendants at Rainbow Towers Hotel and the costs of the services so rendered amounted to $12 003,76, which remain due, owing and payable.

“Despite several demands, the defendants have failed, neglected or refused to settle the amount, thereby, breaching the agreement between the parties.”

The hospitality firm said it wanted what was owed to it, plus interest.