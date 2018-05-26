Rebecca Oberholzer eyes top prize

By newsday
- May 26, 2018

ZIMBABWE’S top female junior BMX rider Rebecca Oberholzer is confident of clinching the top prize at the world championships scheduled for World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 3 to 8.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The 10-year-old BMX starlet is one of the brightest prospects, having already collected a number of accolades.

“My main aim is to reach the top eight because that’s where the finalists are drawn and last year I finished 16 out of 82 and that wasn’t bad and as for this year I know I am going to reach the finals given that I have been training very hard,” she said.

“This is my fifth time participating at this tournament and over the years I have grown in confidence. I know it will be tough but I am excited that I am going to represent my country at this big race.”

Rebecca’s mother Samantha said she was very proud of her daughter who is standing up to participants from well-resourced countries and the super powers of the sport.

“I am proud of her, she is a fighter and given her age I think she has managed to take the world by surprise. Given the limited resources that we have compared to other nations like Australia United States, I think she has managed to do well for her country and her aim is to qualify for the Olympics, “she said
Zimbabwe has already named a 11-member BMX team which is set to participate at this year’s edition.

The team includes the Oberholzer siblings, Ben and Rebecca who are Zimbabwe’s silverware hopefuls.

