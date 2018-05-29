Prison officer in soup for ‘praising’ Chamisa

A PRISON officer based in Chiredzi has been summoned to appear before the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services internal disciplinary hearing after he allegedly heaped praises on main opposition MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa, allegedly describing him as “my president”.
BY TATENDA CHITAGU
In summons in possession of NewsDay (case number 2929948A) John Mahlabera is being charged with contravening section 3 (1) of the Prisons (Staff) Discipline Regulations 1984 of “using traitorous or disloyal words regarding the President or the government” or alternatively section 3 (46) of “being guilty of any other act, conduct, disorder or neglect of duty to the prejudice of good conduct or discipline”.
According to the charge sheet, on April 9 near Chiredzi Prison, Mahlabera “unlawfully” made political comments on his Twitter handle after an MDC-T rally held at Jerera Growth Point in Zaka, which was addressed by party president Nelson Chamisa.
Mahlabera, according to the charge sheet, wrote: “Come to Chiredzi my President” on his Twitter account, thus showing loyalty to the opposition party president, while exhibiting disloyalty and disgraceful contact (sic) to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Head of State and Government and the Commander-in-chief-of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces or his office”.
The summons, on a prisons letterhead, were written by officer-in-charge of prisons police, one M Ferenando, and copied to the officer commanding prisons in Masvingo province.
Mahlabera’s lawyer, Collins Maboke, of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), said his client is set to appear before the disciplinary hearing on June 12 in Masvingo.
Maboke said the allegations infringe on his client’s freedom of expression
“First of all, they do not have evidence to the effect that the Twitter account belonged to my client. Secondly, how did they come to the conclusion that he was referring to the president of the MDC-T, Nelson Chamisa? What if he was referring to another president of an association or President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Again, the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression,” he said.
Mahlabera joins a long list of 200 other Zimbabweans-according to the ZLHR, who have been arrested and prosecuted in courts by the previous administration of ex-president Robert Mugabe for undermining the authority of and insulting the president.
josphat mugadzaweta
chamisa is like cremora to the civil servants
eliasha
teach this prison officer a lesson he will never forget how can one praise someone destined to lose elections
mthulisi
That’s the Zanu pf mentality which has destroyed this counntry
Ossam Nyikadzino
I doubt is this prison officer took oath of allegiance when he joined Zimbabwe Prison Services. As much as it is one’s constitutional right to to belong to a political party of choice, all civil servants will not be seen openly supporting an opposition political party.
Proper disciplinary action should be take on him so that uniformed cadres realize that they belong to the government in power only.
sandy
Zimbbweans,let us teach a big lesson that zimbabwe is not owned by gangsters’ party- Zanu pf. Zimbabwe shall remain a true junkie state forever as long as zanu pf keep on governing it at ransom. If people don’t have vision and lack god’s wisdom and knowledge to par-take the rightful channels, zanu pf’s big sign of permanent failures are fully evidenced by 38 years of willingly destroying zimbabwe.Useless people through useless patronage can keep on supporting and defending failures,but time to open up their doom brains and realize the truth and reality will come what may.
Daniel
Oath of allegiance yekuitasei manje apa. Did he mention Chamisa as his president in the tweet?? Saka victimisation yacho ndeyei apa.