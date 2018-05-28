Powermec to distribute Perkins Engines products

Powermec Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Zimplow Group, has been engaged as official distributors of products made by United Kingdom-based engineering firm, Perkins Engines.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Perkins specialises in diesel engines for agricultural, construction, material handling, power generation, mining and industrial sectors.

Officiating at the launch of the partnership deal in the capital last Friday, Mines secretary, Munesu Munodawafa said the deal was part of the fruits of government’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” policy.

“Mining, manufacturing and agriculture are the heart of economic development in developing countries such as Zimbabwe. The ministry is pleased to know that Powermec Zimbabwe was established over 30 years ago as a strategic business unit for the Zimplow Group with specific aim to look after Perkins engines in Zimbabwe and surrounding areas,” he said in a speech read by the ministry’s director Dzidzisai Maenzanise.

“This is a welcome development for Zimbabwe and in particular the Ministry of Mines and Mine Development which is responsible for policing the mining sector in Zimbabwe. We hope the supply of machinery will have concomitant impact at secretarial level and will increase mining related activities.”

Munodawafa said as the Mines ministry they expected to continue coming up with the policies that will make sure the mining sector industry will continue to grow with the impact to help other sectors of the economy.

As part of the deal, Powermec will supply and offer aftermarket service, maintenance repairs and we also provide warranty support for Perkins Engines.

The deal also entails supplying Perkins Engines parts and services through Powermec’s branches in Harare, Mutare, Chiredzi, Marondera and Bulawayo.

It is estimated that the number of Perkins engines in service in Zimbabwe is about 10 000, all employed in different sectors which include mining, agriculture, construction, manufacturing, petroleum, marine, hospitality and individuals.

Powermec Zimbabwe general manager Given Maboreke said it was years of dedication to the Perkins aftermarket that have culminated in Perkins Engines appointing them as their official distributors of their products.

“Over the years Powermec Zimbabwe has built a thorough understanding of the Zimbabwean market and with the shared vision with Perkins United Kingdom,” he said.