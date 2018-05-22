Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

NGEZI Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya has set in-form star forward and league top scorer Terrence Dzvukamanja a target of 15 goals for the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer league season.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The 2017 Soccer Star finalist grabbed a brace in the 4 – 0 demolition of Bulawayo City at Baobab on Saturday to assume the pole position for the golden boot award with seven goals.

Dzvukamanja went into the weekend fixtures tied on top of the goalscorers’ chart with Caps United striker Simba Nhivi, David Temwanjira of Shabanie Mine and Triangle’s Lameck Nhamo on five goals each.

Ngezi has been ruthless in front of goals scoring 11 in the last three matches with Dzvukamanja contribuiting four goals.

“We were very patient with our attack. We always believed that a time will come when our strikers would score goals. We have Terrence Dzvukamanja he is on seven goals now. We gave him a target of 15 goals this season and so far I think he has really done well. Last year we created a lot of chances and it was the same guys who could not convert the chances into goals. I am glad this year they have improved,” Ndiraya said after the weekend game.

Last season Dzvukamanja had a bright start and was a genuine contender for the top scorer of the year but his second half of the season was blighted by injuries.

In the end he was Ngezi’s top scorer with nine goals and ranked fifth in the league.

While he was excited about his team’s depth in quality, Ndiraya who has been rotating his squad a lot lately, is worried about keeping the entire squad happy.

“We have assembled a good team this season and I have said we have a better team than last year and the signs are showing. We have great depth in the team and I hope they will keep having the same competition we are having now. I hope we are going to be able to manage the squad to keep all the players happy.

“I personally believe that they are at the same level and that is healthy for our team. The onus is now on us to be able to keep these players happy.

“I think this team is good enough to win the league but we can only know at the end of the season when we have the trophy but so far we have done well.”

Ngezi currently lead the Castle Lager Premier League with 32 points, three ahead of closest rivals FC Platinum.

Tommorow they have a tricky tie against Chapungu at Ascot. Last year the same fixture ended in a 1 all stalemate.