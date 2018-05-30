Nakamba lives his dream

Warriors star midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who is set to miss the Cosafa tournament through injury, has expressed delight at winning the Belgian League title and can’t wait to get into action in the Uefa Champions League next season.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Nakamba got injured in the final matches of the Belgian First Division A league for his club and eventual champions Club Brugge.

However, Warriors doctors have requested to examine the player after he was named in the provisional Zimbabwe squad that will defend the regional cup beginning on Sunday in South Africa.

The former Vitesse Arnhem and Bantu Rovers star sat out training at Yadah Village yesterday after the team’s doctors declared him unfit for the Cosafa Cup.

He is on cloud nine after he won his first title in his debut season at the Belgian giants where he commanded a first team shirt throughout the season.

“It’s been a fantastic season for me, especially finishing on a positive way like winning the league title in my first year. I played my role in the team and it gives me confidence to work hard for more next season,” Nakamba told Newsday Sport.

He is set to join former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari and Bruce Grobbelaar on the short-list of Zimbabweans that have played in the group stages of the prestigious Uefa Champions League.

By virtue of having won the Belgian league title, Club Brugge head straight into the group phase where Nakamba will have a lifetime opportunity to rub shoulders with players from European giants.

“It will be a great experience. I think each and every player has a dream to participate in the biggest club tournament in the world. Getting this opportunity, I will try to give everything and work hard,” the 24-year-old star said.

Nakamba also voiced his disappointment at missing out on adding to his national team caps at Cosafa

“For me, it’s a big blow because representing the country is always a proud moment for me. I think for each and every player, representing the country is a very proud moment.

“Not being able to participate because of the injury is disappointing, but I am here also to support the guys. I always pray for the team to win whether I am playing or not, so I hope they will retain the cup,” he said.

“It’s not a very big injury or something I can be afraid of, it’s only that it happened towards the end of the season. I think three four weeks I will be fine. It’s not a knee injury, but a scratch from a kick on the side,” Nakamba revealed.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed Nakamba’s injury.

“Nakamba is out of the team. Our doctors have examined him and said he needs up to six weeks to recover. His team also sent us a medical report which also guided us in coming up with the final decision. His contribution will have been vital for the team,” he said.