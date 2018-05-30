Mutasa return put on ice

Lloyd Mutasa’s expected return to the post of head coach at Dynamos was temporarily put on hold yesterday as a meeting to rubber stamp the coach’s reinstatement could not take off as he is on national duty with the Warriors.

Mutasa was reassigned to a rather ceremonial role of technical director, with his assistant Biggie Zuze climbing up to replace him.

However, a string of poor results under Zuze’s stewardship, prompted DeMbare to rethink its position and move to restore Mutasa to his position.

Last week, Dynamos president told our sister paper StandardSport that the club was engaging a coach to take over the reins from Zuze, but the latest development has exposed a rift between the club executive led by Mubaiwa and the board headed by Bernard Marriot, who is believed to have directed the return of Mutasa.

Yesterday, Mubaiwa confirmed that the meeting with the technical team had been shelved as Mutasa was busy with the Warriors.

“We were supposed to have a meeting with technical team to fix a few things, but we could not hold it since Lloyd Mutasa was engaged with the Warriors. They were having a practice game against Yadah, so he couldn’t attend and we could not go ahead without him,” Mubaiwa said.

Even if the meeting takes place any day this week, Mutasa, will not be returning to the bench yet as he has to travel with the Warriors to South Africa for the Cosafa Cup.

The team is expected to leave tomorrow, which means Zuze will be in charge of the team this weekend when they play Triangle away.

Since Mutasa was removed from the technical bench, Dynamos have won one match, against Bulawayo City before they lost to FC Platninum, which was followed by two dispiriting draws against Black Rhinos and Herentals. Alarm bells started tolling after the Black Rhinos draw, considering the army side were struggling.

Any hope of revival under Zuze was extinguished following their dull draw against Herentals on Sunday, which was played in pouring rain.

DeMbare had set themselves a target of winning the league title, but have already fallen 24 points behind league leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars before the programme has even reach the half way stage.

They have collected a paltry 14 points, just two above the relegation zone, having scored at a rate of less than a goal a game.