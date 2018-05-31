Mutare City Rovers fire coach, but…

MUTARE City Rovers have become the fourth team this season to sack their coach after dismissing Joseph Takaringofa, whom the club claimed yesterday will be replaced by Chapungu coach, Rodwell Dhlakama.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI / TERRY MADYAUTA

Both Chapungu and Dhlakama denied any links between the coach and the Mutare based side.

Dhlakama said that he was actually conducting training with Chapungu when he was contacted yesterday afternoon.

“I have a running contract with Chapungu and I don’t have any links with any other club,” he said. “ I have been in my position for less than a month at Chapungu and I definitely won’t be making a move any time soon. I am currently preparing the team for the match against ZPC Kariba.”

But Mutare City Rovers spokesperson, Clayton Masekesa claimed that the Dhlakama deal had already been thrashed out.

‘’Following a full council meeting held on May 28 2018, the Mutare City council executive committee has resolved to relieve Joseph Takaringofa as head coach of Mutare City Rovers with immediate effect. Also relieved of his duties is fitness coach, Itai Makumi. The new head coach is Rodwell Dhlakama and will be assisted by Ndega Matsika and the team manager is Lyndon Kanyemba,’’ he said.

‘’We had a good working relationship with Takaringofa but the executive felt that he failed to deliver to expectations.”

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer league basement side’s preferred choice, Saul Chaminuka is reported to have signed for Eastern Region Division One Football side Mucheke Pirates last week.

Rovers had also contacted veteran gaffer, Bigboy Mawiwi but Dhlakama’s close links to Mutare won him the job.

Chapungu maintained that Dhlakama was still their coach. The former Caps United mentor only recently replaced Tendai Chikuni, who was dismissed after a spate of poor results.

Rovers have so far collected just eight points from the first 14 matches, and sit four points from the safety zone.

They only won one match this season and Dhlakama’s immediate task will come against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.