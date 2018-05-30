Musician honours ‘brave’ mothers

FAST-RISING Afro-dancehall musician Sylvester Chagombera — popularly known as Sylvester Cee — recently dropped a video song titled Mama Ndokutendai as a way of honouring the good work by women who raise their children single-handedly.

LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

The 24-year-old Sylvester Cee said he was excited by how the video has been received which now features frequently on local television.

“The video song is to thank all the women who were left by their husbands who went after girlfriends. But the brave women remained behind and worked hard for their children. They provided school fees through vending and doing piece jobs and I decided to do a song in honour of such bravery,” he said.

“I am happy that the video song is doing well and that it is part of the Zimbeat program advert. I am also going to drop another video song soon titled Paden,” he said.

Sylvester Cee is on a mission to market his genre Afro-dancehall that is made up of West African and Zimdancehall beats.

He is also known for the track Black Beauty that is doing well in local music circles.

The musician, who released his debut album Wanted in 2014, said he is currently working on his second project to be released in September this year titled Three In One (3 in 1).

“I prefer single tracks because you put effort in one song and it comes out as the best as compared to an album. However, I am currently working on my second album since 2014 to be released in September,” he said.