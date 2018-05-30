Munetsi revels to marshal Warriors midfield at Cosafa

Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi is relishing the Cosafa Cup challenge with the Warriors at a tournament where he is confident the Zimbabwe senior men’s national football team will prevail once again.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Munetsi is looking forward to playing for the Warriors and expressed his delight at having been made part of the squad that is preparing for the tournament in Harare.

“Playing for Zimbabwe is one of the big moments in every footballers career and I am happy I am part of the team,” Munetsi said. “I am looking forward to playing at the Cosafa tournament and I am confident we can go out there and win it again. We have a strong squad, we have been working hard, creating some chances and scoring good goals. On a personal level, I think I have been doing well in the roles that I would have been assigned. We just have to put 200% effort in what we do as we hope to win it back to back.”

Zimbabwe will be looking to defend the title that they won last year, but this time the technical team is using this tournament to sort out a team that will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

Zimbabwe will begin their defence of the regional tournament from the quarter-final stage with a match on Sunday against group B winners.

Takudzwa Chimwemwe, who has had a good run with Harare City is also part of the squad and he will be looking to make his Warriors debut. He is happy with the opportunity and wants to make the most of it.

“I feel very honoured to be called up for the national team, as we all know that in Zimbabwe they are a lot of quality players. I am humbled; I will try do my utmost best for my county,” he said.

“I am confident that I will do well since I have been on fine form for my club. Hopefully, we will retain the cup,” he said.