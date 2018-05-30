Mugabe ouster exhibition for Byo

AN exhibition that gives local artists a platform to reflect on and interrogate, the solidarity march that contributed to the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe on November 21 last year is set to open at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo next month.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The exhibition is made up of photos, videos, paintings and posters taken during Operation Restore Legacy’s solidarity march.

Titled Lost and Found: Resilience, Uncertainty, Expectations, Excitement and Hope, the exhibition was first held at the NGZ in Harare in February.

NGZ chief curator Raphael Chikukwa said the dates for the Bulawayo exhibition were yet to be confirmed, but it would take place next month.

“The exhibition closed here, now it’s heading to Bulawayo. It will open next month, but we don’t have the exact date yet,” he said.

“We had lost ourselves for many years. Remember such a peaceful demonstration will never happen. I don’t think it will ever happen anywhere in the world without bloodshed.”

Chikukwa felt that the military operation that marked an end to Mugabe’s 37-year-long reign opened the space for freedom of expression.

“Over the years, Zimbabweans have not been able to ‘openly’ talk about their social, political, economic views and sentiments. Zimbabwean political conversations have previously been characterised by hushed voices, reproach and fear of the unknown,” he said.

Chikukwa said the exhibition would give artists an opportunity to share the historical moment that will leave everlasting memories in Zimbabwe’s history.

“This exhibition is an opportunity to give the artists and photojournalists a platform to share the moments that will never be forgotten by generations to come.

Artists have articulated and underlined the political and social importance of constantly interrogating events and what the future holds,” he said.

Some of the photos to be exhibited are the works of Jekesai Njikizana, Ralf Chikambi, Davina Jog, Matthew Boka and Antony Zinyenga.