Msindo targets 1 million votes for Mnangagwa

Destiny of Afrika Network founder, Obediah Msindo has embarked on an ambitious programme to mobilise a million potential voters for the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Msindo is reportedly doling out residential and church stands, soft loans and vehicles to various church leaders throughout the country, as part of efforts to canvass support for the ruling party ahead of this year’s general elections.

Well-placed sources told NewsDay that pastors benefiting from his schemes were being asked to mobilise at least 200 members each to vote for Zanu PF.

NewsDay is reliably informed some church leaders have already been allocated the residential stands and a total of 10 vehicles have been dished out so far and 90 more expected by mid-June.

Msindo is hoping to have dished out over 1 000 cars by mid-July, as well as 10 000 residential stands for targeted pastors and their followers.

He also reportedly deployed over 600 activists, pastors included, countrywide to campaign for Mnangagwa, assumed power last November after former President Robert Mugabe buckled to military pressure and resigned.

Msindo confirmed the development yesterday and defended his decision to target the Christian community.

“What is wrong with that?

“Pastors are people like you, who also want a decent living. They also have a right to support a political party of their choice. I am presenting programmes to them and they are joining willingly and there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

Msindo said he is preparing a star rally for Mnangagwa, which is expected to be attended by 300 000 Christians.