MPOI to hold pre-election conference

THE Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) is set to hold a one-day conference on working towards credible and peaceful harmonised elections as this year’s election continues to draw a lot of interest both locally and internationally.

BY TALENT GUMPO

The conference which will be held in conjuction with Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel on Wednesday is meant to address election-related issues as the country looks forward to the country’s first election without former President Robert Mugabe and late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai as a candidates.

MPOI executive director, Eldred Masunungure said: “MPOI is hosting a one-day pre-election conference to discuss issues related to this year’s election particularly since the elections have generated a lot of interest principally because President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged that the country is going to hold free, fair and credible elections.

“The conference will speak to particularly four themes which are understanding the context for 2018 harmonised elections and the electoral legal framework, voter registration, voter education and stakeholder engagement, electoral security before, during and after elections, and the role of the media in elections: prospects and challenges.”

MPOI is a non-profit, non-governmental research organisation established in 1999 as a “Trust” in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Zimbabwe to undertake, publish, and discuss public opinion research.