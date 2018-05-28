Mimosa hands over stadium to Zvishavane town

PLATINUM miner, Mimosa, last week handed over Mandava Stadium to Zvishavane Town Council following refurbishments worth nearly $1 million as part of the mining company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The stadium is home to FC Platinum Football Club.

Addressing residents from the mining town at the handover ceremony Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga urged Zimbabweans to campaign and vote in peace now that elections are due in a few months time.

“As we go for elections they must be held in a peaceful environment,” Chiwenga said.

“We should conduct our elections in a peaceful manner so that we shame those who think we are a violent people.”

Chiwenga also handed over a fire tender to Gweru City Council and a refuse truck donated to Zvishavane council.

Both vehicles were acquired by Mimosa under its public-private-partnership initiative.

Gweru town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza said the donation came at a time when the council faced a shortage of fire tenders.

“This is a timely donation because as council we are operating with only two fire tenders,” Gwatipedza said.

The event also saw the Vice-President launching the artificial insemination and bull donation programme under the livestock revitalisation programme spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Agriculture Society and Mimosa Mine.