Mhondoro-Ngezi MP Gava dies

Mhondoro-Ngezi legislator, Mike Gava (38) died at a private hospital in Harare yesterday morning after succumbing to cancer.

BY NUNURAI JENA/KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Gava’s sister, Abigail confirmed that her brother, who has been ill for some time, died around 7am.

Family spokesperson, Lloyd Mhishi said provisional arrangements were that Gava will be buried at Mayfair Farm in Kadoma on Friday.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson, Ziyambi Ziyambi described Gava as a courageous and promising politician.

“It is with sadness that I announce the passing on of one of our own Mike Gava this (yesterday) morning at Westend Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we will forever cherish his contribution to the party and Parliament as MP for Mhondoro-Ngezi,” he said.

“He was a promising young man, very courageous and a true son of the soil.”

Ziyambi said Gava did not contest in the party’s primaries due to illness. He said the Zanu PF provincial executive was yet to meet the family to come up with a position over Gava’s hero status.

Gava is one of the several MPs who rarely uttered a word in Parliament for the past five years.