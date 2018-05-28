MDC-T youth leader Dube wins Gweru Urban ticket

MDC-T youth leader and top lawyer, Brian Dube won in the primary elections held over the weekend to represent the party in Gweru Urban parliamentary seat after beating incumbent, Sesel Zvidzai.

By Stephen Chadenga

Dube, who is MDC-T national youth spokesperson, polled 1 317 votes against Zvidzai’s 456.

Other candidates also eyeing the same seat were ward 4 councillor Kenneth Sithole, 293 votes and activist Blessed Mishi.

In Chiwundura constituency, MDC-T Midlands South provincial youth chairperson, Livingstone Chiminya polled 1 179, beating Blessing Murondiwa, who got 1 170 votes.

MDC-T Midlands South provincial spokesperson Munyaradzi Mutandavari confirmed the results and said elections in the province went on well despite the limited resources.

“To a greater extent, the elections in Midlands South were held in a peaceful and fair manner despite the limited resources at our disposal,” he said.

Zvidzai yesterday conceded defeat and said the elections went well although he failed to defend his seat.

“It (election) went well, though I did not make it,” he said curtly.

Dube posted on his Facebook page saying the Midlands capital would never be the same after he was given the mandate to contest for the parliamentary seat in elections due in a few months time.

“Surely, Gweru, Midlands, Zimbabwe (sic), and the whole world will never be the same again,” he wrote.

“You (God) have made Dube Brian your outstretched arm to the downtrodden, bereaved and grieved.”

The 2015 Zimbabwe Human Rights lawyer of the year will face it off with Zanu PF youth activist Esau Natare.