Manyenyeni slams greedy politicians

HARARE Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni (pictured) has slammed leaders who are abandoning servant leadership to pursue financial and political gains.

by TAFADZWA MUTACHA

Speaking at the 5th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace — Peace Walk in Harare yesterday, Manyenyeni said peace in Zimbabwe was being affected by survival politics as leaders were now running for office just to get money.

“Peace has been compromised by survival politics. Peace is abandoned by the search for political and financial goals. Politics has been the battleground for war. Peace in an important investment that all Zimbabweans must fight to get as we go for elections,” he said.

He said to overcome underdevelopment, there was need for residents of Harare to minimise levels of domestics and petty political violence for stability and in the City and Zimbabwe.

“We need Harare to be as peaceful city with minimum levels of domestic and petty violence for us to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of development,” said Manyenyeni

“Youth should work together in achieving peace in Zimbabwe and they should mainstream peace. Peace should be a culture that all Zimbabweans must strive to get. You and I have a compelling duty of promoting peace and the advancement of a conflict-free Africa.”

He further urged the youths against becoming agents of politically-motivated violence.

Country representative for International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) Samantha Munetsi said as the country was celebrating Africa Day, Zimbabwe should make efforts to avoid all conflict and fighting and spreading a culture of peace.

“Our country is at the forefront in advocating for world peace and spreading a culture of peace,” Munetsi said.

“As an organisation we aim to create a platform where us as youth can meet and encounter one another in a meaningful way and make a positive difference in our direct environments. IPYG seeks to pave the way to a peaceful future for our world. We strive to achieve this by spreading a culture of peace through our words and actions. We believe that through peaceful co-existence we can not only repay those who have shed their blood in countless wars but also bring an end to the hundreds of wars that currently divide the nations of our world.”

IPYG, an affiliate of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), was formed with the vision and determination to unite young people across borders, cultures, languages and races.

It aims to foster a spirit of appreciation and respect for life and the diversity of humanity.

IPYG started their work in 2013 in South Korea and mobilised thousands of youth across the country through their signature peace walk.