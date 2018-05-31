Mafro comes to Homeless WC team aid

ZIMBABWE national football teams kit sponsors, Mafro Sports is set to dress the country’s Homeless World Cup team to do duty at the global event set for Mexico City, from November 13 to 18 this year.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Organisers of the Homeless World Cup in Zimbabwe, Young Achievement Sports for Development (YASD) unveiled their biggest partnership since joining the movement at a press conference in Harare yesterday.

Zimbabwe has been part of the Homeless World Cup since 2006 and has participated in the event six times.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe will be sending a women’s team for the first time.

“As long as we are the official kit sponsor for the Zimbabwe national team, we will always support any country related football activities. So we were approached this year, it’s the first time we have found out about this and we will gladly support them for this year,” Francis Chitanda, Mafro Sports representative in Zimbabwe said.

“We are happy being a part of this. Mafro was started by two Africans based in Singapore so that we use our corporate experience to assist initiatives like these. I saw some picture from the last World Cup and they were not dressed as proper ambassadors of Zimbabwe, but this year they will be dressed better than the Warriors,” said Chitanda.

Apart from taking a women’s team to the Homeless World Cup, YASD has also partnered the Zimbabwe Albino Association and will have a quota for young people with albinism in coming up with the finals squad.

“The coming on board of Mafro is a huge thing for us. Our team will be wearing the green and gold colours of the national team.

“This is going to be a game changer and we hope show other corporates where to put their investment,” YASD communication and publicity officer, Joe Kuseka said.

The first selection tournament is set for this Saturday in Hatcliffe and then Epworth on June 16 before moving to Mbare on June 30.

YASD is looking to have finished selecting two teams of eight players each by September.