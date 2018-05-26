Madinda identifies team’s weakness

HIGHLANDERS’ mentor Madinda Ndlovu has identified his side’s lack of mental strength as the Achilles heel in his team as they bid for only their second win in five matches when they host Chapungu at Barbourfields tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Until they beat Bulawayo City on Thursday the Bulawayo giants had gone three matches without a win losing to ZPC Kariba at home while they played two goalless draws against Yadah (away) and Caps United at home.

Ndlovu said that he wants to see his players’ mental strength improved and it’s something that he will be working on.

“The boys seem to have challenges in terms of their mental strength. This is what I am discovering right now. Their mental strength is slightly lower than I thought, so we have a lot of work to do in that regard. But otherwise that is the reason we get these jobs; we get these jobs to try and identify where the boys need help,” Ndlovu said.

Be that as it may, Ndlovu said his boys have posted fair results so far and he will not be putting them under pressure as he works on his project to build a team that will inclined to the club’s culture, bring back the glory days by playing entertaining football that will bring back the masses of the Highlanders’ fans to the stadium.

“We are not pressed for scoring 20 goals. We are not a team that is looking at that. The results will come as we go with our project. It’s a project in progress so we are not putting pressure on the boys in terms of them scoring as many goals or winning all the games,” Ndlovu said.

He has, however, previously said that they have set themselves a target of 11 points in every five matches but that has been affected injuries.

They have won seven of their 13 games so far with four draws and two defeats which positions them on the third spot with 25 points ahead of the match against Chapungu.

Highlanders entertain the airmen, who have only won three times, drew three times and lost seven games in 13 encounters.

In the last three matches they managed a draw against chicken Inn before they beat Shabanie and on Thursday they were flattened by log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars despite putting up a brave fight.