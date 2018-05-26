LSU students donate to people living with disabilities

LUPANE State University Tourism and Hospitality Management students yesterday donated goods worth hundreds of dollars to Sir Humphrey Gibbs centre in Khumalo suburb Bulawayo.

BY Own correspondent

The money was raised through a dinner organised as part of the student’s final year practical assignment.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, acting LSU Vice Chancellor Canaan Mpala said the university was eager to support communities in which it operates in.

“We are happy that our students through the knowledge they have gathered in their practical courses they have managed to host a traditional dinner and the proceeds of their event have brought us here to this centre,” Mpala said.

Sir Humphrey Gibbs centre superintendent, Spiwe Mwenda said: “It is so touching that students through their energies come up with an idea which they develop and at the end of it all they think of others. We are happy with this gesture and we are very much humbled.”

Goods donated to the centre ranged from blankets to groceries.

Sir Humphrey Gibbs was founded in 1963 and it deals with mentally challenged individuals. Currently, it is housing close to 90 people aged between eight to 76 years. At least 25 of them do not have known relatives at all and their source of identity is only the centre.