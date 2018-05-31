Kwese brings Russia 2018 to Zimbabwe

ECONET Media’s Kwesé yesterday said they will be broadcasting all the 64 Fifa World Cup matches on all its digital platforms.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Speaking at a media briefing in the capital, head of Kwesé TV in Zimbabwe, Dorothy Zimuto, said the matches will be broadcast on Kwese satellite TV, on mobile devices via its newly-launched Kwese-Iflix mobile App, as well as on ZBC TV, through a partnership deal it has struck with the national broadcaster.

“We are proud to announce that following our recent licensing for content distribution, webcasting and video-on-demand, we will be bringing the best World Cup experience ever to Zimbabweans on all our Kwese platforms,” she said.

“We will bring you the best of the action through our Kwesé satellite service and through the Kwese TV Everywhere App that gives extended viewing on up to four mobile devices tethered to the satellite account.”

Zimuto said customers will also be able to catch all the World Cup action through their Kwese digital platforms, like KweseESPN, through the Kwese-free-to-air Service (FTA) on local TV, via the national broadcaster ZBC and on KwesePlay, the company’s online streaming service.

Apart from screening live the World Cup matches, Zimuto said their newly launched Kwesé-Iflix mobile App presents a flexible digital entertainment platform that is set to deliver top entertainment programmes to millions of Zimbabweans via the mobile phone, anywhere and at any time.

Speaking at the same event, Econet Media executive Zac, Wazara said the Kwese-Iflix platform was a joint venture between Econet Media, the pan-African company that owns the Kwese brand, and Iflix, a leading media and entertainment company that operated in emerging markets.

“The Kwese-iflix mobile App will allow Econet Wireless mobile subscribers the choice to access a wide array of on demand content, as well as live broadcast content,” he said.

At the event, Econet Media also launched KwesePlay, powered by Roku, in partnership with ZOL and Econet.