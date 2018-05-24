Khupe slams ‘disrespectful’ police

THOKOZANI Khupe’s breakaway faction of the MDC-T has expressed shock over police’s failure to arrest suspected party hooligans, who verbally abused the former Deputy Prime Minister during her Supreme Court hearing in Harare on Tuesday.
BY TALENT GUMPO
Khupe was verbally abused and labelled a “sellout” by the Nelson Chamisa-led
MDC-T supporters during a court hearing, where the two leaders are fighting over leadership of the opposition party.
Khupe faction’s spokesperson, Linda Masarira said the violent attacks happened in the presence of police officers, but no arrests were made.
“We were first attacked on Saturday, when we were going for our rally, but we did not think they (Chamisa supporters) were going to take the violence to Supreme Court grounds. It is a sign that the Chamisa camp harbours people, who do not have respect for the law,” she said.
Masarira slammed the police for not bringing the perpetrators to book.
“None of the people, who were instigating violence have been arrested, yet the police were there. We expect the police to do their job because of not only what the attackers did in their presence, but they showed utter disrespect for the Supreme Court,” she said.
“For police to let them march and chant derogatory statements and hurl insults, as well as physically attack some of our members outside such an august house leaves a lot to be desired. They stormed the grounds in full force chanting [unprintable] slogans, pushing and shoving us around, banging and stoning our vehicles.”
Masarira said the attack had strengthened their resolve to fight the manipulative and patriarchal domination that continues to plague the country’s political landscape.
“We have an obligation to uphold, and this is one of our struggles, where we are constantly fighting for gender equality in a society where women are treated with disregard and malice and we will not stop,” she said.
Khupe’s spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni in a statement said: “The continuous attacks on the person of Dr Khupe, by a tribal and chauvinist cabal, masquerading as democrats should be roundly condemned by all progressive people across the political divide.
“The Chamisa-led hoodlums have made it their infamous trademark to denigrate women and minorities with impunity.”
He said the failure to condemn acts of violence “save for the usual lip service claims that some unspecified action will be taken against perpetrators actually vindicates Khupe”.
Phugeni said the activists were getting instructions from top offices to eliminate Khupe before the 2018 elections.
National police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi referred the Southern Eye to Harare provincial spokesperson, Simon Chazovachii, who said he was looking into the matter.
“I am in a meeting now, call me in 15 minutes. I will be ready with details,” he said.
But efforts to get the details later on hit a brickwall, as he was not picking calls.
eliasha
sort your party differences quietly for heaven sake
Observer too
First of all Newsday, your article is supposed to read ‘alleged Chamisa supporters’, not ‘Chamisa supporters’. How can you be so sure that these are not hired people by either Khupe herself, another political outfit or individuals?
Secondly, has Khupe made any police report(s) from the day she attended MT’s burial in Buhera up to this week and the police have failed to act?
And yes, sort your differences quitely. You don’t stand to gain anything here.
matewu
Comment…why these ppl always complain and not realise that time is running they must campaign not to seek relevance by de campaigning chamisa as if he is the president,the problem is that there are too smart they are good at board room politics with too much leaders and few following.
Nhamo Mberi
I think the same matewu
sandy
Foolish Madam Khupeeeeeee,you are wasting your little money and energy for nothing. MDC-T is not zimbabwe’s problem as you foolishly now believe it, but your aiding to zanu pf is the main evil problem you have created today. Go back to your roots and put your house in good order.
ever green
To KHUPE when Mai Mujuru booted out from Zanu akanotanga rake zita re party zvino kana iwe uchiti une vanhu vano kutevera ko tanga rako zita coz nyaya iripo ndeye zita fungao se munhu anoda kuva president.Zvino apa chiona kana ukamira pamberi pe vanhu chimiro hapachina zvoratidza kuti haufunge tarira Chamisa ari kufamba ne Allaence vanhu vari kuenda coz vanoda kuona Chamisa zvino iwe fambao ne rimwe zita kana uchiti vanhu vanoda iwe .Bible harina kushanduka vakadzi makanzi ivai vabatsiri ndosaka wakaiswa pau VP NOT president mwari vakanga vazviona kare kuti kutonga ndekwe varume naiyeo Gutu chokwadi lawyer risingafunge kudai TSVAI GAI RENYU ZITA NE SYMBOL NE LOGO moona zvembri
MAN KENYA
Pathetic! Let us give room for divergent viewpoints. Ideally, mature people speak only through the ballot box.
addmore gudo
Some of those who hurled insults at Khupe at court, are clearly the same Chamisa supporters posting the same insults on this platform -itz abundantly clear chamisa’s trade mark is violence,intimidation,intolerance,misogyny& tribalism.The Chamisa campy has never even disciplined n one among its ranks since the notorious Khupe attack at Tsvangirai burial by his notorious vanguard thugs-a clear testimony he is pretentious democracy pathway only masquerading as but not
Chando
Khupe and Mukhupe, seems you are from the same mother !
chipembere
very sorry madam Khupe, you messed it up yourself even before Tsvangirai’s death, the favour has been taken away. even if you win the court case, still still
kuda mhlanga
Comment…there is no party that is so perfect. Those in the mdc alliance or not in the mdc alliance causing violence should be identified and arrested. Period. Every party has undisciplined few individuals.
Matabele
Khupe is the rightful person to led the party she was elected. The truth of the matter is that she is a woman one and that she is Ndebele…had she been A MAN and SHona believe me you all these challenges would not be in motion…Truth hurts but its a fact
s
was she or morgan refused her to be challenged for balancing act.
Chaurura
If police had tried to make any arrest more serious violence against them could have occurred maybe tearsmoke could have been used.Today you could be blaming the police tokuzivai maChinja hamuna kwenyu.Vanguard ndiwe Khupe nevamwe vako who established it. Violence and MDC hazvisiyani so dont blame police.
Divine
CRY BABIES, PARTY SPOILERS-EMPTY VESSELS MAKING THE MOST NOISE.
Divine
cry babies, party spoilers, empty vessels making the most noise
CHAOMA
madam khupe you dont win political games in a court of law,go to the rallies