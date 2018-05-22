Jailbird back in cells, sentenced 7 years

SHELTON Sithole, an unrepentant beneficiary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent clemency order on prisoners, has handed himself a seven-year jail term for burglary.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Sithole (21) was sentenced last week by Mutare magistrate Lazarus Murendo after he broke into Rutendo Mutungwazi’s house on April 4 and stole various electrical gadgets and foodstuff valued at $2 269.

Mutungwazi only discovered the break-in and theft later in the day and reported the matter at ZRP Penhalonga and investigators lifted some fingerprints from the crime scene, which they used to track down Sithole.

Sithole was arrested the following day in Sakubva while trying to dispose of the stolen laptop.

He admitted to the crime and led to the recovery of property worth $500.