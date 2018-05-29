Jah Prayzah rekindles romance with Canada-based fans

HIGH-flying musician, Jah Prayzah still dreams of performing for his fans in Canada soon after a planned trip to the North American country flopped last year.

There were claims last year that a tour of Canada flopped after a promoter failed to fulfil his side of the contract and this time, Jah Prayzah has roped in Afrolive and Impala Car Rental to ensure a smooth trip to North America.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The tour, dubbed Summer Fest, Africa Celebrate Canada Day, will see Jah Prayzah and Sam Dondo staging their first show on June 29 in Toronto before wrapping up their tour on Canada Day on July 1, with a performance in Edmonton.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, from his Canadian base, the concert manager Tendai “Chunz” Moyana said preparations for the two shows were going according to plan.

“We are overwhelmed that our idea to bring Jah Prayzah and Sam Dondo has been embraced by many across races, as they have expressed their enthusiasm to attend the shows.

“This shows Zimbabwean music is breaking new ground on the international market,” Chunz said.

“Jah Prayzah is a darling of many and people can’t wait to see on the stage alongside Sam Dondo, whom he has also collaborated with.”

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze yesterday said they were raring to go.

“We are aware that our fans were disappointed last year when we failed to travel there (Canada), but this time we want to assure them that we will be coming and we urge them to come in their numbers for a night of merrymaking,” he said.

Jah Prayzah’s stock in music has risen significantly over the last few years.

He has collaborated with top African artistes such as Jamaican Jah Cure, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Mzansi award-winning music group, Mafikizolo and popular Nigerian singer, Davido, bringing international flair to his music.