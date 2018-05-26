Humana People to People launches ‘Seeds of Africa’ initiative

HUMANA People to People is set to launch a new initiative called “Seeds of Africa” as a way of celebrating different grassroots community-driven initiatives that are currently driving regional and national development.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The launch, which is part of this year’s Africa Day commemorations, is scheduled for tomorrow at Murgwi Estate in Mudzi where 800 people are expected to turn out.

One of the event organisers, Bolette Strandbygaard, said “seeds” was symbolic of community-birthed and driven initiatives.

“This Open Sunday celebrating Africa Day is entitled “Seeds of Africa”, seeds being understood as initiatives taken by people in the communities that are driving positive change in the re-gion,” she said.

“Over 800 people are expected to turn out to celebrate local development initiatives.”

The meeting is expected to be addressed by local government officials.

Guests will be entertained through live performances from musicians Simon Mutambi and Cobra Kings and also watch football and netball tournaments played by local schools.

Humana People to People has a long tradition of advocating for communities to lead their own development.

During the celebrations people will learn about local agricultural practices and a group of elderly women will exhibit their successful culinary experiments using all-natural ingredients.

Established in 1977 Humana People to People is a network of development organisations working in over 40 countries globally.

Meanwhile, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe said it has shown its human face by running a commemorative social media campaign called #LoveLettersToAfrica in celebration of Africa month and in particular Africa Day.

“The social media campaign, which began early this month, has been calling on Standard Bank’s audiences to share their love story for this beautiful continent the institution calls home,” said the bank in a statement.

“Throughout the month, audiences have been using #LoveLettersToAfrica on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, sharing their love letters to Africa.”

Stanbic Bank said it penned an open letter to all media practitioners acknowledging the media’s role as storytellers, urging them to ensure that the full story of Africa does not go untold.