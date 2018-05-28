Highlanders, Chapungu share spoils

VISITING Chapungu withstood a second half onslaught by Highlanders to earn a share of the spoils in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY SAKHELENI NXUMALO

Highlanders……(0)1

Chapungu ………..(1)1

The airmen will feel that they could have collected all the three points had goalscorer Bruno Mtigo lasted the entire match after his exploits in the first half had given them the lead.

Mtigo, who impressed with his clever runs on and off the ball, found the target for Chapungu after latching onto a weak pass by the usually dependable Highlanders central defender Peter Muduhwa and going for goal on the 21st minute.

The former Shabanie attacking linkman did not return for the second half after picking up an injury towards the end of the first half and the visitors’ play suffered and they were pegged in their own half for long spells.

Adrian Silla eventually levelled matters for Highlanders on the 68th minute with a well-taken header off a MacClive Phiri cross.

This was after Phiri had reverted back to his usual position at right back, having started the game playing as an attacking midfielder.

The switch was a result of an injury to Highlanders captain Honest Moyo who was the victim of a crude foul by substitute Maxwell Mavuto.

Mavuto escaped with a lecture from Chiredzi referee Artwell Mazire.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu said his players had put up an improved performance as compared to their recent matches, but have to be sharper upfront.

“We still have to work on how to convert half chances. At one stage, Sianchali had a chance to bang it in, but he passed to the next man and Makaruse did the same. If you look at this game, it was a much improved game than the last one that we played,” Ndlovu said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Siamalonga, H Moyo (O Zibande 60) P Muduhwa, A Mbeba, P Musaka, A Silla (B Ncube 85), B Banda, G Makaruse (R Lunga 74), N Siachali.

Chapungu: T Shumba, E Chitauro, R Bota, B Mbavarira, M Muchingami, E Muzanenhamo, B Mugoni, T Kumbuyani (R Matutu 90), A Tavarwisa, B Mtigo, P Marufu (I Nyoni 77).