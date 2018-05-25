Herentals knock back Triangle

Herentals finally stopped a five-match barren spell with a win over basement side Triangle in a lunch-time kick-off Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at National Sports Stadium yesterday.

By GARISH PHIRI

Herentals …………. (0)1

Triangle…………………0

Referee Thomas Masaa awarded Herentals a penalty that sparked debate in the 79th minute after Donald Dzvinyai was adjudged to have brought down Ronald Chisiya in the penalty box.

Blessing Maunganidze took the responsibility and fired it into the bottom corner sending the keeper the wrong way.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was delighted after collecting maximum points, which brought with it relief.

“It was a very good, considering where we are coming from. We have been playing out draws. Against Triangle we managed to get a win. It was a very good display by the boys. They know how important it is for us to get these wins and it was good doing it against such a seasoned team,” Mutiwekuziva said after the match.

Triangle coach was Taurai Mangwiro was pleased with his team’s performance despite the defeat.

“We gave everything that we had and at a time when we thought we were supposed to press forward for the sucker-punch, but we had a decision going against us and with it the three points going. We were in control of the game most of the time,” he said

He would not be drawn into discussing his views on the penalty decision.

“I will not comment on the penalty, you guys (media) were there to see what happened. It’s not for me to talk about,” he said