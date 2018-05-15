Harare businessman killed in cold blood

By newsday
- May 15, 2018

A HARARE businessman from Avondale died after being shot in cold blood early yesterday morning.

By Tafadzwa mutacha

Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting yesterday.

“We, as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, would like to confirm the fatal shooting of a local bus operator in Avondale in the morning. We are still investigating the circumstances to the fatal killing and the wife of the deceased is assisting the police with investigations.”

Nyathi said the name of the deceased will be released after his relatives have been informed.

Members of the neighbourhood watch committee who were on duty said they heard gunshots and surrounded the house expecting to see the purported robbers, but no one came out of the house until police arrived at the scene.

Maids at the house who alleged not to have heard the gunshots were taken into custody together with the deceased’s wife.

A close family member of the deceased told NewsDay that: “I wasn’t around when this happened, but I just heard that robbers stormed the house, shot the man and stole $12 000.

“Members of the neighbourhood watch committee are said to have quickly rushed to the house the moment they heard gunshots, positioned themselves and manned the house until the police came. Unfortunately, they did not see the robbers.

“The maids were also taken with the wife and they are saying they did not hear any gunshots because they had earphones plugged in their ears, but neighbours confirmed hearing the shots.

The businessman was rushed to Malbelreign clinic, where they refused to attend to him without a police report. He died on the way to the police station.

46 Comments

  1. Chaga

    This policy by hospitals that they do not treat an injured person without a police report is just nonsensical. It places crime prevention above life.

    Reply

    1. Emerald

      Absolutely right. It is ridiculous to refuse to treat a person who is clearly in danger simply because there is no police report. Whatever that decision is based on it is nonsensical.

      Reply

  2. Anonymous

    the wife and all maids had earphones plugged in their ears??? pane hove apo

    Reply

    1. Maji

      i agree with you. this system has to stop because it has cost so many lives. Surprisingly all them had earphones plugged on at the same time????

      Reply

  3. George

    Maybe it applies to gun shot wounds only. Otherwise it makes no sense. Even then they should treat and immediately report the matter to the police.

    Reply

    1. Munashe

      Even for gun shot wounds it still does not make any sense! Save life a nd report to the police.

      Reply

  4. Kufandada

    Archaic system, surely how can you wait for a police report when one is bleeding profusely and needs immediate attention, pagan, primitive and barbaric, that is zanu way of doing things.

    Reply

  5. Chihombiro

    Mkadzi na maid vasheya mari

    Reply

  6. Emerald

    So the gunshots where heard by people from outside but not by maids inside the house, who strangely all claim to have had earphones plugged in at the same time? I am not buying this. Was the wife also putting on earphones? Did she not hear the gunshots? Did the maid and the wife encounter any robbers? As for the gun incidences, the government must really take firearms out of people’s hands. There is no justifiable need for people to have these weapons on them unless they are security details.

    Reply

  7. Palesa

    Haaaa u guys ought to be serious..revise your manners…how can you leave a person dying saying we need a police case,mutemo iwoyo wauraya vanhu

    Reply

  8. mutema

    I am not a gun specialist, police must just plug ear phones in the ears of the maid(s) and the wife and and make them look the other side and fire a single shot behind them and see if they won’t jump. I am quite confident by the end of the day the CIDs if they are still as effective as before they will have extracted the truth from those who were inside the house.

    Reply

    1. chokwadi

      Say that again ndarwadziwa..nditwo tuma small house utwu nxaa

      Reply

    2. geje

      kkk true. They know what actually transpired, especially the wife. I hope the wife was in the bedroom with the husband, how can she fail to witness the incident???????

      Reply

  9. Sagitarr

    You need a gun license in Zimbabwe to possess one.
    Those agitating for treatment before Police report in cases of gunshot wounds, broaden your minds. What if the person is rushed to hospital AFTER he/she has killed someone else and was shot to stop him/her from fleeing? In short how would one know if the wounded person is NOT the perpetrator? Things are not often as simple as they look.

    Reply

    1. T

      Even if they are the Perpetrator should they be left to die?

      Reply

    2. Unknown citizen

      and what if it turns out they are not the perpetrator ,would that bring someone’s life back get real ,at least have special emergency rooms for such .

      Reply

    3. chokwadi

      Nonsensical indeed so u mean people have to die even if they are perpetrators nxaa.. why is it that the robbers if shot and wounded they are attended to in hospitals whilst guarded by the Prison Officers..fungawo mhani

      Reply

    4. Sub Zero

      Whats important is saving life.Everything else comes after.

      Reply

  10. magame

    mmmmm what can i say

    Reply

  11. see

    They should actually be treated chop chop so that they are answerable to their actions, if they are the Perpetrators. This stupid Law must surely change!!! Condolences to the affected Families.

    Reply

  12. Macmargs

    Not possible for no one on the premises not to hear gunshots!! Cover up.
    Wounded persons should be treated IMMEDIATELY! Every other country in the world treats a gunshot inmediately! All the police need is the extracted bullets for forensic testing.
    $12,000 in the house, why not in the bank???

    Reply

    1. See Me

      Iwewe ikaiwana $12 000 unoindesa kuBank here iwewe.

      Reply

      1. pee

        nhai hako who wants to put cash mubank kana wakuida u dnt get it futy

        Reply

  13. magame

    The hospital or clinic should attend to people but immediately call the police. In case of hospitals there are police posts within the premises.

    Reply

  14. Asimaji

    Treat,detain,call police.
    If treatment is being demanded at gunpoint,then don’t administer,infact flee

    Reply

  15. Anonymous

    THE LOGOC BEHIND POLICE REPORT FIRST BEFORE TREATMENT HAS ALWAYS BEEN PRESERVATION OF IREEFUTABLE EVIDENCE ON THE VICTIM PRIOR TO TREATMENT. HOWEVER THE MEDICAL PROFESDION IS A PROFESSIONAL BODY WHOSE EVIDENCE IS USED IN COURTS OF LAW TO CONVICT AND SEND PEOPLE TO JAIL. SO YES I AGREE FYLL THIS CONDITION OF POLICE REPORT FIRST MUST BE REVISITED. THE EMPHASIS MUST BE PLACED IN PROPER REPORTING AND HANDLUNG OF VICTIM’S CONDITION AT FIRST INSTANCE, THEN LIFE IS SAVED AND THE MEDICAL REPORT AS USUAL WILL CONSTITUTE PART OF THE CRIME RECORD. COMING TO THIS CASE, ONCE PROVEN FALSE, TAKE THE EARPHONES OFF THESE MAIDS’ EARS AND THROW THEM INTO JAIL FOR DEFEATING THE ENDS OF JUSTICE

    Reply

    1. Anonymous

      I think they need to revisit and if it is for a strong reason why cant they first treat and detain waiting for a police report

      Reply

  16. Shawn

    This barbaric rule shuld b changed how can ppl demand fr a police report when someone is dying cant that be done – later? if they had saved this man he wld hv provided evidence

    Reply

  17. Tsano

    Treatment before police report could have made the investigations easier pamwe he would still be alive to give his own side of the story.

    Reply

  18. SHAKAZULU

    The maids and the deceased’s wife have a big case to answer, surely how can you say you dd not hear gun shots coz you had f***n earphones plugged in your f***n ears???, Let the guys from the CID department do their job and by end of day we will be having the maids and the wife lined up for murder.

    Reply

    1. dc hungwe

      all those bundles of money in the house when we have endless ques in the banks how many times has the police warned us against hoarding money ‘ my people will perish because …………….,;

      Reply

  19. Mukepekepe

    Satanic hospital policies

    Reply

  20. concerned

    I think they heard gunshots as they produce large sounds and also hw cm thri hv earphones at e same time the distance also the neighborhood heard the gunshots tells a lot abt the wife and the maids.

    Reply

  21. Mukwirivindi WaMazungunye

    The sound of a gun is too loud to get ito the ears of peole who have earphones in their ears. Even a human loud voicee can penetrate the into the eardrum of the erso who has earphones on ears. The wife and housemaid must think other reasons to den the crime.

    Reply

  22. Anonymous

    hospitals attend to people first

    Reply

  23. chopipie

    earphones?????? vasikana vebasa awo ngawarohwe vasina kupfeka wari muma different cells vanotaura within 2 seconds

    Reply

    Reply

  25. chopipie

    mapurisa atinoziva emu zimbabwe watinoziva havatambi ne basa wachagarisa nyaya iyi

    Reply

  26. The Second Coming

    The businessman was rushed to Malbelreign clinic, where they refused to attend to him without a police report. He died on the way to the police station.

    He arrived at the hospital and the hospital denied him the right to live and to their satisfaction and expectation, he died on his way to the police station. Maita henyu basa vanhu vepachipatara. Mwari akukomborerei nezvamuri kuita

    Reply

  27. Anonymous

    This is suspicious. We are yet to get the true story. How can an ear plug obscure sound a loud as gut shot happening under thesame roof. They have a case to answer. Money money money hey. But guy was already dead i tHink wen they got to theclinic. Otherwise he should have said something to help identify the perpetrator

    Reply

  28. Miki

    This is suspicious. We are yet to get the true story. How can an ear plug obscure sound a loud as gut shot happening under thesame roof. They have a case to answer. Money money money hey. But guy was already dead i tHink wen they got to theclinic. Otherwise he should have said something to help identify the perpetrator

    Reply

  29. sakis

    Taking them into custody clearly shows that they are number 1 suspects so police are doing their work let’s juss fold our hands n see women women women nxaaaa a wife 4 that matter killing hubby wat has he done haa ini ndri hama yomurume ndokuita mince meat zvokwadi

    Reply

  30. Mombemumunda

    To be fair I don’t think personnel at Mabelreign Clinic had capacity to treat gun shot wounds. They probably panicked

    Reply

  31. Bvoo

    Honestly, how many hospitals are close to Avondale?. There is Avenues, Parirenyatwa,Western, Baines Inter care…etc…why taking him to Mabelreign?. Panenyaya APA.

    Reply

  32. Dee Kay

    Why would they refuse to treat a person who is in critical condition for the sake of a police report. That’s actually the most pathetic and disgraceful act I have actually read about. Something seriously needs to change with the way hospitals are operating in Zimbabwe in general.

    Reply

  33. g

    Inspiring story there. What occurred after? Take care!

    Reply

