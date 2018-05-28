Green Machine efficient against Yadah

Utility player Milton Ncube scored one and made another as Caps United bagged maximum points in a one-sided Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

by munyardzi madzokere

Caps United…….(1)2

Yadah FC……….(0)1

Having already played as a left back and winger, Ncube has been employed as a central striker in recent weeks and seems to be flourishing.

Ncube opened the scoring in the first half and assisted John Zhuwawu early in the second half.

Yadah offered very little resistance and were lucky to lose by a small margin with captain Jimmy Dzingai scoring a late consolation.

“It’s an endorsement on the coaches that Ncube scored in his new position. We have played him as a left-back and it didn’t work out; he didn’t give us what we wanted for from him. But we are impressed with what he is giving us as central striker so I am very happy for him,” coach Lloyd Chitembwe said after the match.

Caps United broke the deadlock halfway through the first half, with Ncube latching onto a lofted Dominic Mukandi pass to find the bottom corner.

Simba Nhivi then brilliantly created space to shoot in the box on the half-hour mark, but Stephen Chimusoro did well to parry it out.

Yadah’s only chance of the first half came late via Munyaradzi Chiwara, who was sent through, but failed to beat Prosper Chigumba in goal for Caps United.

Caps continued where they left off the first half and it was not a surprise when they doubled the lead 13 minutes after the resumption. Zhuwawu powered home a thumping header from a Milton Ncube corner kick.

Caps had chances to extend the lead, but Zhuwawu and Kudzai Nyamupfukudza took turns to fluff their lines.

Dzingai adjusted well to direct into goal with his head a Morris Musiyakuvi’s cross with two minutes left.

It brought a nervy-end to an otherwise comfortable match for the Green Machine.

“We played very well, but our defence went to sleep and conceded simple goals,” losing coach Thomas Ruzive said.

Teams

Caps United: P Chigumba, J Jangano, V Musarurwa, C Mudzabwa, G Goriyati, D Mukandi, K Nyamupfukudza, P Moyo (W Mutasa 85′), M Ncube, J Zhuwawu (K Ndebele 85′), S Nhivi

Yadah: S Chimusoro, W Kalongonda, W Chakanyuka, J Dzingai, A Makopa, D Savanhu , B Mapfumo, C Sekete (M Meleka 63′), M Musiyakuvi, M Chiwara ( L Murape 77′), R Matema (J Sibanda 63′)