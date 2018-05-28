Gospel artiste to release album

GOSPEL musso, Jonah Chivasa is set to launch a six-track album, Jeso, on June 3 at The Venue in Avondale, Harare, amid high expectations that the offering will propel the artiste to dizzy heights.

BY LIFE & STYE REPORTER

The album is more of a family affair as it features Chivasa’s uncles Matthias Mhere and Prince Mafukidze, who are gospel music greats in their own right.

Chivasa has since 2016 been releasing chart-topping singles like Ngavapinde Havo and Ndinogamuchira.

The Bindura-born artiste said he was ready for the big stage and has also roped in gospel legend, Pastor G in the project.

“The album has six tracks and it features Prince Mafukidze, Pastor G, Mathias Mhere and Highland Gospel Choir. I titled it Jeso because I want to direct people’s focus to Jesus and not Jonah the artiste, because Jesus is still the answer,” he said.

The title track is an uptempo song that would resonate with the young at heart.

Chivasa, a song writer in his own right, said the new album was in response to his fans’ demand for more music.

“I did an album because my strength is song writing and when you are releasing singles you have to wait for the song to die down before releasing another, yet there is too much content. I want people to have more of my stuff on one CD,” he said.

He said roping in big names on his project was meant to cement relationships among the gospel artistes.

“It’s got nothing to do with marketing. These are people whom I have a relationship with. I also believe we should also work together in the gospel industry,” Chivasa said.

The event which is set to feature upcoming artistes is expected to attract over 100 delegates.

“The preparations are going better than expected. The launch is on June 3. It’s a Sunday so people can come and relax after church. On the night I decided not to feature established artists but upcoming artistes,” he said.

“After the launch we will do a national launch in major cities, including Bindura, which is my home town. After that we are looking at a DVD on July 27.”

Chivasa started singing in 2016 with a single, Ndinogamuchira.