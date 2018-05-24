Ginimbi to open Club Sankayi

BUSINESSMAN and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure is set to open an upmarket glass-structured nightclub — Club Sankayi — along Kwame Nkrumah in Harare today.

Ginimbi described the new nightspot as a “big spender’s rendezvous” where money will be spent.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The new venture comes after the socialite threw his hat into the music promotion ring when he brought in Nigerian superstar Davido last month. He is currently working on flying Congolese rhumba musician Fally Ipupa into the country for a show this Saturday.

The Congolese star is expected to be hosted at the new club tomorrow as all Friday nights will be dedicated to rhumba.

“I have joined the show business, firstly with music promotions and now we will be doing clubs. We will redefine fun and I mean clean fun in Zimbabwe. We are bringing nothing, but class,” he said.

“This will be a good week for G-Entertainment as we will bring Fally Ipupa the same week. It’s a double celebration and a week we will set the trend and standards in the showbiz industry.”

Revellers who would be part of the ground breaking on the launch night will be strictly by invitation, according to Ginimbi.

“The first night is strictly by invitation, we will use the first night to sample and set the standards and the trend. We will carter for every genre, but Friday nights will be dedicated to Rhumba,” Ginimbi said.

The club will open its doors from Wednesday up to Sunday every week.