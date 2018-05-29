Fugitive bus robbers nabbed

TWO suspected serial armed robbers who were on the run after robbing several businesses of thousands of dollars worth of valuables appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing charges of robbing Blue Circle Bus Company last year of $55 000.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Alouis Nyamadzawo (38) and Prince Makodza (29), who are part of a gang of armed robbers involved in a shoot-out with police officers in Marlborough, Harare recently, resulting in the death of a former ZBC employee, were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Edwin Marecha, who remanded them in custody to June 8.

It is the State’s case that on July 25 last year, Nyamadzawo and Makodza were in the company of their accomplices − Aaron Nyamajiwa, Munyaradzi Chikarara, and Liberty Mupamhanga − who are already on remand, and other suspects still at large.

Nyamadzawo and his accomplices allegedly hatched a plan to rob Roy Gonyora at the Blue Circle Buses Company premises and they proceeded to the scene armed with machetes, bolt cutters, iron bars and knives.

It is alleged that upon arrival at the scene, the complainant Abraham Mangezi, a security guard, was seated in a Toyota Hiace car parked in the yard and three of the accused persons dragged him out of the vehicle.

The State alleges Nyamadzawo stabbed Mangezi with a knife on the left shoulder and one of the gang members tied his hands and legs with a rope and left one person to guard him while the others proceeded to the offices.

It is alleged they removed a safe mounted on the cashier’s office’s wall containing $7 000.

They allegedly broke into the director’s office and found another safe which they broke and took $48 000 and car keys of a Toyota Hilux that was parked outside.

The safe was then loaded into Gonyora’s car and they drove off. The security guard later untied himself and called his boss, alerting him of the robbery before

proceeding to Glen Norah Police Station to file a report.

On August 6, police received a tip-off on Chikarara’s whereabouts and arrested him.

Chikarara implicated his accomplices, leading to their arrests and the safe was recovered at Dzingai’s place of residence in Kuwadzana.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.